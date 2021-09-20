Md. PSC Sets 2 Virtual Hearings On Offshore Wind Power

The Maryland Public Service Commission has scheduled two virtual hearings on Orsted’s Skipjack and US Wind’s offshore wind power projects, phase two. Anyone with an interest in the project is invited to speak, but must register by noon this Friday.

The hearings will be held Tuesday September 28th and Thursday September 30th, both at 6:00 p.m.

From the Maryland PSC:

Notice is hereby given that hearings for the purpose of soliciting comments from the public will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via virtual meeting. If you would like to speak at either hearing, please send an email to susan.howard@maryland.gov by 12:00 noon on Friday, September 24, 2021. In the subject line of the email, write: “Wind Speaker”; and within the text of the email, indicate the hearing during which they wish to comment.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan told WGMD’s Mike Bradley Monday that it’s important that residents, visitors and businesses make their views heard by Maryland regulators. The Mayor added that while the town recognizes the importance of alternative sources of energy, the proximity of wind turbines offshore remains a major concern.





