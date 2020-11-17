Md. Rolls Back Reopening In Response To Rising COVID Rates

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced a series of actions in response to the state’s rising rate of positive COVID-19 test results:



-Hospital visitation will be prohibited, with a few exceptions such as for compassionate care, guardians of minors, obstetrics and support for patients with disabilities



-Indoor visitation at nursing homes will generally be limited to compassionate care, and visitors must have proof of a negative coronavirus test result



-Testing of nursing home staff and residents will become more frequent



-Service at bars, restaurants and other establishments must stop at 10 p.m., effective this Friday, except for take-out and delivery. Such establishments must be closed between 10 p.m. at 6 a.m.



-Numerous indoor venues will be limited to 50-percent capacity effective this Friday at 5 p.m.: retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo, bowling alleyhs, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs

-Spectators will not be permitted at professional stadiums, collegiate stadiums and racetracks

“We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning,” Hogan said. “Now more than ever, I am pleading with the people of our state to stand together a while longer to help us battle this surging virus. Your family and friends are counting on you, your neighbors are counting on you, and your fellow Marylanders are counting on you to stay ‘Maryland Strong.’”