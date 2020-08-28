Md. Schools Authorized To Reopen For In-Person Instruction

All school systems in Maryland are now fully authorized to begin safely reopening for the new academic year.

Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday decisions continue to rest with local school boards, but improving health metrics should encourage a gradual and safe return to hybrid and in-person instruction.

“As a result of our improved health metrics, every single county school system in the State of Maryland is now fully authorized to begin safely reopening,” Hogan said. “Nearly everyone agrees that there is no substitute for in-person instruction. It is essential that we all work together on flexible hybrid plans to safely get some of our kids back into classrooms and into healthy and supportive learning environments.”

State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon encouraged local school systems to re-evaluate their modes of instruction at the end of the first quarter of the school year. The state is also making $10 million in grant money available to assist systems that are able to advance with in-person instruction.

“While adherence to these metrics for re-entry into classrooms are not considered requirements, I am strongly encouraging local school systems to utilize our improving numbers and the provided metrics as the driving force for the decision to return to school buildings,” Salmon added. “Health and safety precautions must remain in place once we begin to bring more students back into schools, and school systems should continue to work in conjunction with local health officials to monitor trends in the metrics and any outbreaks at area schools.”