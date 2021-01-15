MD Senate President Emeritus, Mike Miller, Dies at 78

MD Senate President Emeritus Mike Miller, Jr.

Maryland State Senator Mike Miller has died. Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones in a statement Friday evening said he was “a giant and a legend, who served the people of Maryland for a half century.” Miller served one term in the Maryland House in 1970 representing District 27. He was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1974 and quickly rose as a leader. In 1987 he was elected President of the Maryland Senate – and was elected to that position for the past 26 years. He is the longest serving Senate President in Maryland history – and the longest serving Senate President across the country.

Miller stepped down from his post a year ago – he has battled prostate cancer since 2018 – and was given the title Senate President Emeritus. Miller was 78.

MILLER FAMILY STATEMENT REGARDING PRESIDENT EMERITUS MILLER

At 4:25PM this afternoon, Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was 78 years old.

He’s survived by his wife, Patti, son Tommy, daughters, Amanda, Michelle, Melissa, and Melanie, sisters Susan, Cynthia, Melinda, Nancy, and Kim, brothers, Jonathan, David, and Mark, and his fifteen grandchildren, and was predeceased by his sister Judith.

STATEMENT FROM SPEAKER JONES

ANNAPOLIS, MD –House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones today released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of my friend, colleague and trusted advisor, Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.

Mike was a giant and a legend, who served the people of Maryland for a half century. Anyone, anywhere with a sense of history or politics will know the name Mike Miller.

I was fortunate to have received his counsel and advice when I became Speaker. He was as kind and generous as he was powerful: a combination that leads to a once-in-a-generation leader and statesman who we can all emulate.

My thoughts and prayers are with Patti and his entire family. He will be sorely missed.

Governor Hogan Statement on the Passing of Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“Maryland has lost one of its most revered leaders, and I have lost a dear lifelong friend.



“Serving the people of our great state was Mike Miller’s life’s work, and he did so with unrelenting passion and courage for a remarkable 50 years. Even as he waged a hard-fought battle with cancer, I was blessed to continue to benefit from Mike’s wisdom and trademark humor. He was, in every sense, a lion of the Senate.

“The First Lady and I extend our most heartfelt condolences to President Miller’s wife, Patti, their five children and 15 grandchildren, his Senate colleagues, and all who loved him.

“Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Senate President Emeritus Miller’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment.”