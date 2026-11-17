The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus has reelected District 36 Senator Steve Hershey from the Upper Shore as Senate Minority Leader and District 5 Senator Justin Ready from Carroll County as Senate Minority Whip. The two will lead the caucus into the 2027 legislative session and the new four-year term. Hershey has served as Minority Leader since 2023, Ready has served as Minority Whip since 2021.

Additional information from MD Senate Republican Caucus:

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have once again earned the trust and confidence of my Senate Republican colleagues to serve as their Minority Leader,” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey. “It is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I remain as proud and excited as ever to lead a caucus of dedicated public servants who are committed to fighting for the people of Maryland. I am grateful for their continued support and look forward to the work ahead.”

Hershey, who has served as Minority Leader since 2023, said the caucus enters the new term facing multibillion-dollar budget deficits, skyrocketing electricity costs, and troubling findings from agency audits that exposed government mismanagement and a lack of accountability.

“There is no question we have our work cut out for us over the next four years,” Hershey said. “Voters have made it clear that affordability and the rising cost of living are their top concerns. While Democrats have a poor track record of fiscal responsibility, they campaigned on promises to lower taxes, reduce costs, and address soaring utility bills. Senate Republicans intend to hold them accountable to those promises. Maryland families cannot afford another four years of higher taxes, higher costs, and unchecked government spending. We will continue to be a strong voice for fiscal discipline, government accountability, and common-sense solutions that put Maryland taxpayers first.”

Ready has served as Minority Whip since 2021.