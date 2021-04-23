MD Senators Announce $2.8-million in Critical Water Infrastructure Funding

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer and Andy Harris, M.D., (all Md.) today announced more than $2.8 million in federal funding to modernize critical water infrastructure across the state.

“As we redouble our efforts to strengthen our nation’s critical infrastructure, this new round of federal funding will revitalize water distribution lines and expand water treatment facilities, providing affordable and clean drinking water and sanitation for thousands of Marylanders,” said the lawmakers. “Team Maryland remains committed to securing additional funding to modernize our infrastructure in order to provide safe drinking water and restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.”

The award of $2,837,000 is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development mission area as a part of the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program. It includes:

· $2,724,000 loan to expand the water treatment plant at the Nicholson Landfill in Kent County; and

· $82,000 grant and $31,000 loan for Laurel Water Supply Inc. to modernize community water distribution in Charles County.