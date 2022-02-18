Md. Shoppers Of Energy-Efficient Appliances Get Sales Tax Break This Weekend

Attention, shoppers: “Shop Maryland Energy Weekend” is coming up.

The state’s 6% sales tax will be lifted for appliances purchased between Saturday and Presidents Day that have the Energy Star Label.

Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot said it’s an opportunity to replace outdated appliances with something that’s more modern and energy-efficient, as well as an opportunity to save money – on the purchase, and through lower utility bills in the future.

Purchases made in-store or online are eligible for the tax break. Franchot also encouraged Marylanders to buy local, at locally-owned retailers who depend on these sales during an otherwise slow time of year.

The Comptroller’s office released more details:

To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2018, ENERGY STAR-certified products helped consumers save 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, avoid $35 billion in energy costs, and achieve 150 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

“This is a great time to replace your outdated appliances with something more modern and energy efficient while not having to pay the state sales tax,” Franchot said. “Many manufacturers, retailers and utility companies offer additional deals in addition to the money you’ll save from lower utility bills over the life of the product, so the savings really add up.”