Md. Sports Betting Proposal, Constitutional Budget Amendment Approved

Two ballot questions were approved by Maryland voters during Tuesday’s election.

Sports betting was Question 2 on the ballot. It asked of voters were in favor of legalizing sports wagering. Money raised through sports betting would be generated for education. It was approved by about 66-percent to 33-percent.

Question 1 was also approved. It would allow the Maryland General Assembly to add or subtract items in the state budget as long as the revisions do not exceed the total budget submitted by the governor. This would take effect with the 2023 Legislative Session. Question 1 passed by about 74-percent to 26-percent.