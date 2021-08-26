MD State Board of Education Approves Statewide Masking for Public Schools

The Maryland State Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday to discuss a statewide emergency mask regulation. While several board members agreed that this should be a decision left to the local jurisdictions, not all of them had done so. After about 20 minutes of discussion the Board voted to approve the emergency regulation, with Board member Gail Bates of Howard County voting against it. The regulation still has to be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review – which will meet on Monday. As Maryland schools reopen over the next two weeks, students, teachers and staff will be wearing face coverings. Before agreeing to approve the regulation, Somerset County Board Member, Brigadier General Warner Sumpter, Retired stressed that the masking policy would be reviewed monthly to determine if it will be continued and not held to the full school year if not needed.

Public comment was not accepted during the meeting. However written comments can be sent electronically to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov or mailed to the Office of the State Board, 200 W. Baltimore Street, 7th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201