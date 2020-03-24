MD State Board of Education Meets Today by Teleconference

Maryland State Board of Education is meeting at this hour – by teleconference. One of the items they are discussing is permission to submit a waiver for Flexibility for States on the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Assessment and Accountability Requirements.

Through the waiver, Maryland would not need to administer its statewide assessments to all students, to make annual accountability determinations, to identify schools for support and improvement, or to provide data on Maryland’s and local report cards for assessment and accountability information.

Maryland schools have been closed since March 16 – the waiver request would provide necessary relief to local school systems, schools, students, educators, and parents. The current closure ends on Friday, March 27. Watch the stream of the meeting