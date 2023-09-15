MD State Board of Education Superintendent Not Seeking Second Term

Image courtesy MD State Board of Education

On Thursday, State Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury, announced that he is withdrawing his request for a 2nd term to pursue other opportunities. Choudhury has seen the state through the first phase of educational transformation and will continue to work with the State Board and other stakeholders to continue that work for the remainder of his tenure.

Plans for transition and a national search will be presented by the State Board at its September 26th State Board meeting.