Md. State Employees Could Get $1,000 Bonus

Maryland state employees could get a $1,000 bonus.

Governor Larry Hogan has submitted a supplemental budget of $74.1-million for the next fiscal year. If approved by the General Assembly, most employees would get the bonus effective April 14th. University System of Maryland employees would receive the bonus April 21st.

“This supplemental budget recognizes the hard work of our state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency,” Hogan said. “We have been successful in weathering this storm without having to implement any layoffs or furloughs. I want to especially thank our front line workers, including police officers, healthcare workers, highway maintenance workers, and all of our dedicated public servants for their exceptional service.”

The supplemental budget was submitted as an amendment to Hogan’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022.