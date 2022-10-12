MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Fire in Crisfield

North Third Street, Crisfield / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating another arson fire in Somerset County. Crisfield firefighters were called to a two story home on North Third Street just after 2:30 Wednesday morning where they found the vacant wood structure with fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor. Fire marshal investigators say the fire was intentional – damage is estimated at $100,000. Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.