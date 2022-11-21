MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Salisbury Jehovah’s Witnesses
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an incendiary fire at the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury. A fire was discovered at the outside of the rear door by staff just after 4 Monday morning. Fire officials say there was no fire department response because the fire burned itself out. Damage is estimated at $500.
A vehicle of interest has been developed.
Anyone with information – should contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal in Salisbury at 410-713-3780.