MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Salisbury Jehovah’s Witnesses

Possible suspect car / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an incendiary fire at the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury. A fire was discovered at the outside of the rear door by staff just after 4 Monday morning. Fire officials say there was no fire department response because the fire burned itself out. Damage is estimated at $500.

A vehicle of interest has been developed.

Anyone with information – should contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal in Salisbury at 410-713-3780.