MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at YMCA of the Chesapeake in Easton

A fire at the YMCA of the Chesapeake is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Easton firefighters were called to Peachblossom Road in Easton around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire was discovered by the alarm company and employees – a fire alarm and sprinkler were activated – which contained the fire.

Investigators say the fire was set and began on the second floor when someone ignited a small pile of party supplies in a rear storage hallway. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.

Easton firefighters were called back to the YMCA of the Chesapeake Saturday evening around 5:30 for a second incident – unrelated to the incident earlier in the day. The Maryland State Fire Marshal investigation shows this fire was accidental and occurred inside an air handler on the roof after a mechanical failure. Damage is estimated at $30,000.