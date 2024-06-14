MD State Fire Marshal Investigating Incendiary Porta-Potty Fire in Cambridge

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating several incidents that occurred in the area of Linden Avenue in Cambridge. Officials say 4 or 5 juveniles from the area were in possession of spray paint and an ignition source. Officials say several properties were vandalized with spray paint around 6:15 Thursday, but at one property a portable toilet with extension to a home was damaged by an incendiary fire.

Investigators estimate damage at $50,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.