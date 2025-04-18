MD State Fire Marshal & Salisbury Police Investigate Fire in E Circle Ave Parking Garage

Deputy State Fire Marshal investigators were called to the East Circle Avenue parking garage to investigate a refuse container fire. Security discovered the damage to the refuse container around 10:30 Friday morning. Officials say a rubber tire on a dry chemical fire extinguisher also sustained heat damage from the fire which was intentionally set in a 55 gallon commercial refuse container.

Salisbury Police have identified the person responsible from cameras located in the parking garage, but also requested the fire marshals to assist with processing the scene.

Camera footage shows the fire was set on April 17th, but not discovered until Friday morning after it had burned itself out. Damage is estimated at $600.