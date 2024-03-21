MD State Highway Administration Begins Bridge Replacement on US 13 Business over Wicomico River

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $12.6 million project to replace the bridge on US 13B (South Salisbury Boulevard) over the Wicomico River in the Salisbury area of Wicomico County. The project is expected to be complete in 2026, weather permitting. The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle access in the Riverwalk Area of Salisbury, according to Maryland transportation officials.

Additional Information from the Maryland State Highway Administration

Originally constructed in 1937, the bridge is safe for the traveling public but is nearing the end of its useful service life. In addition to demolishing and replacing the existing bridge, the project will include: