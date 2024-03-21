MD State Highway Administration Begins Bridge Replacement on US 13 Business over Wicomico River
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $12.6 million project to replace the bridge on US 13B (South Salisbury Boulevard) over the Wicomico River in the Salisbury area of Wicomico County. The project is expected to be complete in 2026, weather permitting. The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle access in the Riverwalk Area of Salisbury, according to Maryland transportation officials.
Additional Information from the Maryland State Highway Administration
Originally constructed in 1937, the bridge is safe for the traveling public but is nearing the end of its useful service life. In addition to demolishing and replacing the existing bridge, the project will include:
- new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks along both sides of the bridge;
- a shared-use hiker and biker path on the east side of US 13B from E. Carroll Street to E. Main Street;
- refined traffic signal timing at the US 13B/E. Carroll Street intersection to allow for lead time at pedestrian crossings; and
- resurfacing of US 13B from E. Carroll Street to Calvert Street.
- During construction, alternating traffic patterns may be implemented, and motorists may experience delays as the project progresses.
- Contractor George & Lynch Inc., of Dover, Del., will perform the work. Learn more about the project here.
- The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused, and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow down and move in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.
- For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.