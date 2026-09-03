MD State Highway Administration To Clean And Paint The US 13 Business (Market Street) Drawbridge Next Week In Worcester County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project to clean and paint the US 13 Business (Market Street) Bridge over the Pocomoke River in Pocomoke City, starting Tuesday, September 8th. The work, which will require the closure of the bridge and detours, is expected to be completed by Saturday, November 8th, weather permitting. The bridge, built in 1921, requires periodic maintenance work such as this to prevent corrosion on the steel bridge members and continue to maintain the bridge’s structural integrity. The work will consist of removing the old paint and applying a new coating of paint, which will require complete containment of the entire drawbridge to protect the river below. During this time, the bridge will remain in the open position (closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic) until November 8th. The channel will remain open to marine traffic during this time.