MD State Highway Administration to Host Virtual Meetings to Help Assess Ways to Improve Safety

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation–State Highway Administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is elevating its commitment to rapidly reduce roadway deaths under the Moore-Miller Administration, and will host five virtual public meetings this month to present information and obtain feedback on ways to improve safety for “vulnerable road users,” identified as a person walking, cycling or rolling. Input also will be obtained via an online survey through July 31.

The virtual meetings follow Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld’s recent announcement of the department’s participation in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, an initiative bringing together agencies and stakeholders across the country to share ideas and best practices to save lives on the nation’s roadways.

“Input from community and advocacy groups, local and regional governments and others is critical in developing the Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment,” said State Highway Administrator Tim Smith. “We must continue to prioritize safety and accessibility for vulnerable users traveling on our transportation system.”

Vulnerable users are most at risk for injuries during roadway crashes. The Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act requires states to develop a Vulnerable User Safety Assessment as part of their Strategic Highway Safety Plan. Assessments must be completed by November 15, 2023 and Maryland’s will be available on the State Highway Administration website by this date.

The assessment also builds upon Maryland’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, which was released this spring and identifies corridors where operations and infrastructure improvements could enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity. Secretary Wiedefeld has directed staff to develop safe street projects for five of these high priority corridors.

The State Highway Administration is working on the assessment with partners who represent high-risk areas identified through analysis of crash data, roadway and demographic information. Interested agencies and groups will receive invitations to participate in the two-hour-long virtual meetings, and the public is also invited to attend and encouraged to provide input. Each presentation will focus on specific geographic areas of the state. Meetings will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 11 Eastern Shore

Thursday, July 13 Montgomery and Prince George’s counties

Tuesday, July 18 Baltimore and northern suburbs

Wednesday, July 19 Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County

Thursday, July 20 Western Maryland and Howard County

The link to the virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams is available at the bottom of the State Highway Administration’s website home page at roads.maryland.gov. Those requiring assistance to participate in the virtual public meeting, such as an interpreter for hearing/speech considerations or assistance with the English language, should send an email to SHATitleVI@MDOTmaryland.gov. Please indicate the desired language in the subject line. The Maryland Relay Service can assist teletype users at 7-1-1.

The survey closes at 5 p.m. July 31, and can be accessed by clicking on the link bit.ly/maryland-vru.

The state also is updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and residents are invited to join that process and get more information at 2050marylandbpmp.com. Comments and questions about plan may be submitted at bikepedinfo@mdot.maryland.gov.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal page or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.