MD State Highway Administration to Improve Roadways in Dorchester, Somerset, and Wicomico and Worcester Counties Starting Next Week

Several roadway improvement projects will begin in Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in the coming weeks, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The projects include milling, repairing roadway depressions, resurfacing and installing new line striping. Motorists can expect single-lane closures during resurfacing operations. All work is expected to be complete by late spring/early summer, weather permitting.

The projects are as follows (from MDOT):

Dorchester County :

– US 50 (Ocean Gateway) east and westbound between Bucktown Road and Austin Road for approximately two miles in Cambridge. The work is scheduled to begin as early as Monday April 7, 2025. Crews will work weekdays, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with completion expected by June 2025.

Somerset County :

– MD 667 (Hudson Corner Road) between beginning State maintenance and MD 413 (Crisfield-Marion Road). The project is scheduled to begin on or about May 1. Crews will work weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with completion expected by early June.

– US 13 (Ocean Highway) northbound between the Pocomoke River and north of Costen Road is scheduled for work starting on or about Friday, May 30. Drivers can expect work on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with completion expected by mid-June.

Wicomico County :

–MD 350 (Mt. Hermon Road) between Sayers Road and MD 354 (Powellville Road) is scheduled to begin as soon as Thursday, May 8. Motorists can expect crews to work Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with completion expected by late-June.

Worcester County :

–US 113 (Worcester Highway) southbound between Shiloh Farms Road and north of Langmaid Road is scheduled for work starting on Thursday, May 15. Crews will be working Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with completion expected by mid-June.

George & Lynch, Inc., based in Dover, Delaware, is the contractor for the Dorchester County projects. The contractor in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester County is Allan Myers, Inc., also based in Dover, Delaware.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.