Md. State Police Barracks Participate In National Night Out

National Night Out 2021 provides an opportunity for people in numerous communities to get to know their local law enforcement officers.

The National Association of Town Watch started the National Night Out program in 1984. Many agencies and communities host parties and cook-outs to build relationships.

Maryland State Police Barracks are taking part in several events tonight (Tuesday, August 3rd):

Berlin Barrack – Troopers will be at Sturgis Park, River St.., Snow Hill, Md., Dr. William Henry Park, 123 Flower St., Berlin, Md.

Centreville Barrack – Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty St., Centreville, Md.

Easton Barrack – Triangle Park, Hurlock, Md.; Secretary, Md. Park next to Town Hall

Salisbury Barrack – City of Salisbury Park Party, 521 South Park Dr., Salisbury, Md.; City of Fruitland Block Party, 208 South Division St., Fruitland, Md.; Delmar Hyde Park, Delmar, De.