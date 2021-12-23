Md. State Police Boost Traffic Enforcement Patrols For Holidays

Maryland State Police troopers out of all 23 barracks are focusing their efforts on impaired and aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often lead to accidents – especially during holiday seasons.

Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments through New Year’s Eve, funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Highway Safety Office. The initiative involves DUI saturation patrols and checkpoints.

Motorists and pedestrians are also advised to be extra alert and to watch out for each other during the busy holiday travel period.

Many barracks will also have community-specific efforts, including a concentration by the Salisbury Barrack along Routes 50 and 13 in high-crash areas, and the Princess Anne Barrack focusing on designated DUI enforcement including Route 13 and Route 413.

Maryland State Police provided these tips for motorists and the general public:

Safety Tips for Drivers

Look for pedestrians walking along the roadway and at crossings and intersections.

Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks as required by Maryland law.

Be careful passing stopped vehicles. If a car is stopped at a marked crosswalk, stop and look for crossing pedestrians as required by Maryland law.

Slow down and obey the posted speed limit.

Yield to pedestrians when turning.

Use extra caution at night when it may be harder to see pedestrians attempting to cross the road.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians