Md. State Police Combat Speeding, Aggressive Driving In Wicomico Co.

Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barracks issued 28 citations and 32 warnings during a recent speed enforcement and aggressive driving campaign.

Troopers responded to reports of reckless and aggressive driving in the area of Beaglin Park Drive and Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury. Speeds sometimes reached 64 miles an hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone.

One driver who was also stopped was found to be wanted for arrest.

According to Maryland State Police, over a 30-day period troopers at the Salisbury Barrack conducted 26 high visibility enforcement patrols, utilizing 39 troopers and nearly expending more than 1,000 work hours. State police said similar efforts will continue in surrounding areas.