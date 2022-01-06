Md. State Police Helicopter Rescues Mariner In Distress

A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued a crew member in medical distress from a tanker in Chesapeake Bay near Kent Island this week.

U.S. Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested the helicopter Wednesday morning. MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6 is based at the Easton Airport.

The helicopter crew located the 462-foot Liberian-flagged tanker the Chem Jupiter, and a paramedic and the patient were harnessed and hoisted into the helicopter. The man was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment.

According to Maryland State Police:

