Md. State Police Investigate Phone Scam

Maryland State Police say an apparent telephone scam on the Lower Eastern Shore is asking for money, falsely, on behalf of State Police.

A resident of Somerset County reported receiving a call from a male, indicating that he was from Maryland State Police. She did not give a donation, and she did not provide any personal information. Troopers called the number from which the call originated, but it went straight to voicemail.

Maryland State Police say they do not ask for monetary donations. Anyone who might have received such a scam call is asked to contact State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.