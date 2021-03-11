Md. State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

Maryland State Police have advised people who are thinking about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to not test their luck of the Irish by driving impaired.

State Police at the Berlin Barrack said DUI saturation patrols will take place Saturday and Wednesday in partnership with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department. The initiative will focus upon the corridors along Route 50, Route 90 and Route 528 (Coastal Highway). These routes have been identified as having a high volume of impaired driving – related incidents.

As always, State Police suggest that motorists never drink and drive and always plan ahead to have a designated driver or use public transportation when consuming alcohol.