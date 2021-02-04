Md. State Police Plan Super Bowl Enforcement Boost

Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack and police in surrounding jurisdictions are planning to increase patrols surrounding this Sunday’s Super Bowl, looking for impaired drivers or other violations of the rules of the road.

Police pointed out that impairment can also be the result of prescription drugs or marijuana, not only booze.

If you’re hosting a party for the big game, it’s suggested that you offer plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for designated sober drivers, monitor your guests.

If you end up drinking at a party, it may be best to “call an audible” and arrange a ride home or use a ride-share service.

Maryland State Police added in a news release:

Anyone who sees a drunk driver is asked to “BLOW THE WHISTLE” and call 911. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.

Driving drunk/impaired is “UNSPORTSMAN LIKE CONDUCT” and can lead to penalties which affect all team players and fans. Troopers remind everyone that consequences of a DUI arrest are jail time, the loss of a driver license, higher insurance rates, court fees, car towing and repair, lost wages from time off work and if you strike and kill someone, the potential of prison time.

No matter who you are rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday, we are all on the same team when the game ends so remember to drive safely.