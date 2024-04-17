MD State Police Releases Results of Traffic Safety Initiative at US-50 and MD-610 Intersection

In an effort to ensure the safety of all motorists traveling through Maryland, particularly at intersections known for higher levels of traffic incidents, Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack conducted a targeted traffic safety initiative at the intersection of US-50 and MD-610 earlier this week leading to troopers making 71 traffic stops at that location. The majority of the stops were due to failure to come to a full and complete stop prior to crossing US-50. Other traffic violations included excessive speed and distracted driving violations. This location was chosen for Monday’s initiative because many motor vehicle collisions have occurred there, some of which involved fatalities. Over the past three years, troopers have

responded to over 50 collisions at this specific intersection. The four-hour initiative involved staging a seemingly broken-down vehicle equipped with a trooper on the lookout for traffic violations. Troopers were able to target numerous instances where individuals failed to stop before crossing US-50, a key factor contributing to the area’s accident rate.