Md. State Police Trooper 4 Locates Missing 4-Year-Old Children

Two four-year-old children who went missing along with two dogs in Worcester County are safe, thanks to the efforts of Maryland State Police and the MDSP helicopter, Trooper 4.

State Police said the helicopter team spotted the dogs running near the wood line in the vicinity of the search area Monday. The crew guided officers on the ground to the area where the two children were found stuck in some brush.

Both children were safe and not injured.

Maryland State Police released a still photo from the helicopter’s infrared camera of officers carrying the children to safety.