Md. State Police Warn Drivers Not To Leave Running Vehicles Unattended

Starting your vehicle and leaving it alone to warm up… it’s not a good idea, according to Maryland State Police.

It’s also illegal.

According to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, a car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland.

50-percent of vehicles had the keys inside, and 60-percent were unlocked.

If a vehicle is running and left unattended, the owner could receive a ticket and a point against the driving record. If it slips out of gear and causes an accident, the owner could get a ticket with a $110 fine and three points on the driving record.

Maryland State Police offered these tips:



 Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.



 Park in well-lit areas.



 Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.



 Do not leave your keys/key fobs in your vehicle.



 Always stow away your valuables.