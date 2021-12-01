Md. State Police Warn Drivers Not To Leave Running Vehicles Unattended
Starting your vehicle and leaving it alone to warm up… it’s not a good idea, according to Maryland State Police.
It’s also illegal.
According to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, a car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland.
50-percent of vehicles had the keys inside, and 60-percent were unlocked.
If a vehicle is running and left unattended, the owner could receive a ticket and a point against the driving record. If it slips out of gear and causes an accident, the owner could get a ticket with a $110 fine and three points on the driving record.
Maryland State Police offered these tips:
Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
Park in well-lit areas.
Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.
Do not leave your keys/key fobs in your vehicle.
Always stow away your valuables.