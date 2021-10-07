Md. State Police Warn Of Phone Scam
Maryland State Police are warning of a phone scam on the Eastern Shore.
More than 30 people have reported receiving a call which appeared to come from State Police.
One of two 410-numbers numbers was displayed, which actually are numbers for the Easton Barrack (410-822-3101 or 410-479-3101). The person who receives the call is told that a criminal complaint has been filed or that their identity has been stolen.
State Police said the spoofing technology is used to instill fear and to try to get a person to give up personal information. Maryland State Police do not solicit personal information over the phone.
Anyone who gets such a call should hang up on it and is asked to contact State Police.
