MD State Senate Approves Increased STAR Funding for MD National Guard

The Maryland State Senate has approved legislation that will provide in-state tuition for members of the Maryland National Guard. With a unanimous vote the State Senate approved SB 282 – modifications to the Maryland National Guard State Tuition Assistance Reimbursement (STAR) program. This measure will reimburse up to 100% of the cost of in-state tuition for undergraduate and graduate courses for all current guard members. The Governor’s FY21 budget increases funding for the STAR program by 200% over last year’s funding level. Currently only up to 50% of in-state tuition for certain Guard members is reimbursed.