MD State Senate Approves Increased STAR Funding for MD National Guard

By
Mari Lou
-
357

The Maryland State Senate has approved legislation that will provide in-state tuition for members of the Maryland National Guard.  With a unanimous vote the State Senate approved SB 282 – modifications to the Maryland National Guard State Tuition Assistance Reimbursement (STAR) program.  This measure will reimburse up to 100% of the cost of in-state tuition for undergraduate and graduate courses for all current guard members.  The Governor’s FY21 budget increases funding for the STAR program by 200% over last year’s funding level.  Currently only up to 50% of in-state tuition for certain Guard members is reimbursed. 