MD State Senator Carozza Speaks Out on Possible State School Board Masking Mandate
The Maryland State Board of Education will is holding a special meeting at 3pm today to discuss statewide school masking requirements. Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza yesterday released a statement that she has pushed for local control and authority when it came to the reopening of businesses, schools and vaccinations. She says that a statewide masking order will override the decisions of local boards of education – and that is NOT the answer. Both Somerset and Worcester County schools have already decided to make masks optional. The State Board of Education meeting begins at 3pm and will be available for viewing via livestream. Click here for the agenda and livestream
Senator Mary Beth Carozza issued the following statement about the planned Maryland State Board of Education vote on whether or not to mandate masks for students.
“Throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, I have continuously pushed for local control and authority when it came to the reopening of businesses, schools, and vaccinations. We have overcome so much already and still have a long health and economic recovery ahead of us,” Senator Carozza said, noting her work with local businesses and restaurants for the past year and her efforts to encourage her constituents to be vaccinated.
“A statewide masking order for all school systems that overrides the decisions of local boards of education is not the answer. Our local leaders know their communities the best, and we should trust their judgement when determining what is best for our most valuable resource: our children. In addition, I have heard from numerous parents who are concerned about this overreach and its impact on their children. Students have particularly suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we owe it to them to do everything that we can to return to complete normalcy in our education system,” Carozza added, referencing that Somerset and Worcester County in her district have decided to make masks optional, and that some jurisdictions are planning to adjust their guidance in the event of a spike in cases.
“According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80 percent of Marylanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, teachers and education personnel were prioritized for the vaccine earlier this year and additional funding was allocated to properly sanitize classrooms. Data shows that children remain at a low risk for transmitting COVID-19, and the decision on whether or not to require masks for them in classrooms should remain at the local level.”