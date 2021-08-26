MD State Senator Carozza Speaks Out on Possible State School Board Masking Mandate

The Maryland State Board of Education will is holding a special meeting at 3pm today to discuss statewide school masking requirements. Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza yesterday released a statement that she has pushed for local control and authority when it came to the reopening of businesses, schools and vaccinations. She says that a statewide masking order will override the decisions of local boards of education – and that is NOT the answer. Both Somerset and Worcester County schools have already decided to make masks optional. The State Board of Education meeting begins at 3pm and will be available for viewing via livestream. Click here for the agenda and livestream

