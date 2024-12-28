MD State Senator Richard Colburn Dies

Maryland Senator Richard Colburn has died. Colburn represented the 37th District – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot & Wicomico Counties from 1995 to 2015. He was also a member of the House of Delegates for the 37th District from 1983 to 1991.

Colburn is a US Army veteran – he achieved the rank of Sergeant and served from 1969 to 1972.

Colburn was 74.

From Congressman Andy Harris: