MD State Senator Richard Colburn Dies
Maryland Senator Richard Colburn has died. Colburn represented the 37th District – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot & Wicomico Counties from 1995 to 2015. He was also a member of the House of Delegates for the 37th District from 1983 to 1991.
Colburn is a US Army veteran – he achieved the rank of Sergeant and served from 1969 to 1972.
Colburn was 74.
From Congressman Andy Harris:
Today we mourn the passing of Senator Richard Colburn who was not just a colleague, but a friend. I had the pleasure of serving with him in the Maryland State Senate and shared his passion in fighting for our watermen, farmers, Veterans and first responders. Nicole and I send our condolences to his wife, Alma, his daughter, Johanna and his entire family. May he rest in peace.