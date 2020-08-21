MD Statewide Positivity at 3.08%; Somerset County over 5%

Maryland’s statewide seven-day average positivity rate has fallen again – to a low of 3.08% – the daily positivity rate is at 2.71%. These are the lowest levels recorded since the start of the pandemic. Maryland has been below the target of 5% since June 25th. Governor Larry Hogan says that 23 of 24 jurisdictions are below 5% – only Somerset County is over the 5% mark – at 5.29% and health officials are monitoring the situation in Somerset County where the rate has risen by more than 93% since the end of July. There are 16 reported cases on the UMES campus according to the University’s website.