MD Stay At Home Order Effective 8pm Tonight

This morning, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order which institutes a Stay at Home directive. No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes.

In addition, only essential businesses are allowed to remain open in Maryland, and those businesses must make every effort to scale down their operations in order to reduce the number of required staff, to limit interactions with customers, and to institute telework for as much of the workforce as is practical.

As we have previously stated, no Marylander should be traveling outside of the state unless such travel is absolutely necessary. If you have traveled outside of the state, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.

This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home—we are directing them to do so. This executive order will become effective at 8:00 PM tonight.

Read the executive order: https://governor.maryland.gov/…/Gatherings-FOURTH-AMENDED-3…