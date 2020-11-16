MD Strong Economic Recovery Initiative Deadlines Nearing

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is administering state recovery funds through the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative (MD-SERI). Eligible applicants can receive up to $500,000 in grant assistance for operational support. The initiative will provide targeted support to:

Nonprofit tourism-producing organizations, such as museums, cultural attractions, zoos, aquariums;

Nonprofit and for-profit live music and performance venues, live entertainment promoters and independently-owned local movie theaters;

Small businesses and economic recovery efforts in designated Main Street Maryland communities.

Application deadlines for targeted assistance to tourism organizations and live entertainment venues are quickly approaching. The MD-SERI: Tourism Nonprofits application round will close on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The application round for MD-SERI: Entertainment Venues will close on Friday, November 20, 2020.

For eligibility information and to apply for the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/MarylandStrongEconomicRecoveryInitiative/default.aspx.