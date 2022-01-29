MD Surpasses 2 Million COVID-19 Booster Shots Administered, Hospitalizations Drop Below Pre-Omicron Peak

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed the major milestone of 2 million COVID-19 booster shots. State health officials continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant.

Hospitalizations Decline Below Pre-Omicron Peak; Lowest Case Rate In U.S. In addition, the state’s key health metrics continue to decline. COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined below their pre-Omicron peak to 1,811 and are dropping at the fastest rate in the United States. The state continues to report the lowest case rate of any state, and the 5th lowest positivity rate. Since peaking earlier this month just below 30%, the positivity rate has declined by 65% to 10.26%.

“While all of our key health metrics are consistently and substantially declining, it remains critically important for all eligible Marylanders to get boosted as soon as possible,” said Governor Hogan. “Getting a booster shot is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders from this virus and its variants.”

To date, the state has administered 11,020,143 COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,007,492 booster shots. According to official CDC data, 94.5% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).