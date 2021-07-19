Md. Suspends Chesapeake Bay Striped Bass Season Until July 31st

The Chesapeake Bay summer striped bass season is suspended for two weeks.

Maryland Natural Resources implemented new regulations this year that prohibit anglers from targeting striped bass, including catch-and-release and charter boats in Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries between now and July 31st.

Surveys have indicated population declines of striped bass, and conservation measures were implemented by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Maryland DNR provided more information:

The 2021 summer-fall season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries opened May 16 through July 15, and resume August 1 through Dec. 10. Anglers would be able to keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate would not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption.

During the closure period from July 16 through July 31, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.