Md. Tax Filing Deadline is Coming Up This Friday

Marylanders have until this Friday, July 15th, to file and pay state individual income taxes for the tax year 2021.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot extended the tax deadline by three months earlier this year, as well as the deadline for first- and second-quarter individual estimated tax payments until this Friday.

“As the pandemic continues to take a financial toll on segments of our economy, the extensions give thousands of struggling Marylanders a little breathing room to file and to pay their taxes,” Franchot said.

Nearly 3-million returns have already been processed. The state has also refunded nearly $2.3-billion dollars among more than 2.1-million taxpayers.

More tax filing information was provided by the Comptroller’s office:

Marylanders can electronically file their state tax returns through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed at www.marylandtaxes.gov.

The agency urges filers to consult our blocked tax preparers list prior to turning over any personal identifiable information to a third party.

Free state tax assistance is available through the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In-person and virtual appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://marylandtaxes.gov/locations.php. For more information on any tax-related matter, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.