Md. Tax Filing Season Begins Mon.; State Deadline Extended Until July 15th

While the Maryland tax filing season is scheduled to begin Monday January 24th, for the third consecutive year the state filing deadline has been extended.

Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that the filing and payment deadline for 2021 Maryland state individual income taxes has been extended by three months until July 15th. The federal income tax deadline this year is April 18th.

Maryland taxes may be filed and paid as late as July 15th without penalty or interest.

“Many people are still struggling to stay above water, so giving taxpayers more time to file and pay will hopefully ease their financial pressure,” Franchot said. “As we approach the two-year mark of the onset of COVID-19, my agency remains as committed as ever to helping Marylanders who still are feeling the pandemic’s impact.”

According to Franchot, about 600,000 Maryland taxpayers have benefited from the previous two extensions by holding on to a combined $1.8-billion as an “interest-free loan,” to be able to take care of pressing concerns such as paying rent or keeping businesses open.

The extension is automatic and no request is necessary. However, Franchot said Marylanders who expect a refund should file a return as soon as possible and not wait until mid-July.

Franchot announced additional advice for taxpayers as well as operational protocols instituted by the Comptroller’s office in response to the spread of the Omicron variant:

Appointments at any of the agency’s 12 branch offices must be scheduled online in advance. Virtual appointments also are available. No walk-ins will be accepted. Masks are required in all branch offices, regardless of vaccination status.

Taxpayers can call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. The agency’s branch offices and call centers are both open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning February 1, the call center will remain open until 7 p.m., only for personal income tax assistance.

For questions related to federal taxes, visit www.irs.gov or call Taxpayer Advocate Service at 443-853-6000 or 877-777-4778 (outside the Baltimore area). You can also get federal tax help at seven Maryland Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

As always, taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically and use direct deposit for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds and to avoid continued delays with the United States Postal Service. A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

Maryland taxpayers also can use the agency’s free I-File system.

Last year, the agency processed 3.29 million tax returns, distributed 2.61 million refunds with a dollar value of $3.2 billion. Comptroller employees answered nearly 700,000 phone calls, responded to almost 160,000 emails and assisted roughly 22,000 taxpayers through virtual or in-person appointments.