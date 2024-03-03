MD Teen Arrested for Attempted Vehicle Theft in Georgetown

Image courtesy DSP

An 18 year old Aberdeen, Maryland man has been arrested for attempted vehicle theft. Delaware State Police say a Georgetown woman heard her minivan’s horn sound outside her Zoar Road home and found Dragco Wiggins sitting in the driver’s seat. She confronted the teen and found he’d taken cash from the center console and damaged the vehicle. Police arrested Wiggins who is charged with the below crimes:

Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Tampering with Vehicle

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Wiggins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $750 cash bond.