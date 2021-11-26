Md. To Distribute 500,000 At-Home Test Kits For COVID-19

Maryland plans to distribute half-a-million take-home COVID-19 test kits.

The Maryland Department of Health said this week that kits will be made available free of charged through local health departments. Caroline County, for example, will have the at-home tests available at the local public library or at two community food pantries.

Each kit contains two tests that are approved to be used by one person, between 36 hours and three days apart.

Results are available in 15 minutes.

“Testing continues to be one of the most important tools we have to keep people safe, and we have now conducted nearly 15 million tests statewide,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “By making these at-home test kits available through local health departments, we are giving Marylanders more options and more peace of mind as we head into the holiday season. Of course, the single most important thing you can do, if you haven’t already, is get vaccinated or get your booster shot.”

“Getting vaccinated and tested remain the two most important actions that Marylanders can take to keep themselves and their loved ones protected against COVID-19,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader added. “We are committed to accessible, free COVID-19 testing across the state, and these at-home tests kits will augment other state-supported testing initiatives.”

For more information about the test that will be available, please CLICK HERE

More information below was provided by the Maryland Department of Health:

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should consider themselves infectious, notify their contacts, and seek further medical advice, which may include additional testing. Individuals are encouraged to report their test results, both positive and negative, to help Maryland slow the spread of COVID-19. Those who test negative should confirm the result by using the second test in the kit to test again at least 36 hours after the first test. Anyone can self-report results using the Abbott NAVICA app or website, or call (833) 637-1594 for support.

Lab-based PCR testing continues to be widely accessible across the state. To find a testing site, visit covidtest.maryland.gov. To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.