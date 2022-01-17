Md. To Invest $50-Million To Support Child Care Providers

Maryland plans to provide an additional $50-million in grant funding to support child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Governor Larry Hogan, he plans to include funding in his Fiscal Year 2023 budget to extend the program. Federal funds were exhausted after the Maryland Department of Education administered two rounds of stabilization grants totaling $285-million.

Grants can be used to cover various expenses such as personnel, rent or mortgage payments, personal protective equipment, mental health support for children and employees, and prior expenses.

“Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption is a top priority,” Hogan said. “We want to thank our providers for all of their efforts, and we look forward to working closely with them to allocate this critical relief.”

According to the governor’s office, the FY ’23 budget would also make these commitments to supporting child care:

-$5.2 million to support child care staff in Maryland with attaining credentials;

-$5 million for awards to providers who participate in Maryland EXCELS, Maryland’s quality rating and improvement system for child care and early education programs;

-$3 million for continued support of local Head Start programs; and

-$1 million for the Child Care Accreditation Support Fund, which assists child care providers with the costs of achieving accreditation