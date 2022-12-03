MD Trooper 6 Medevac’s Injured Hunter in Dorchester County

Maryland State Police aviation came to the rescue of an injured hunter who was stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday. Dorchester emergency personnel were called for a man that fell about 14 feet from a tree stand and needed medical attention which they provided until the medevac arrived.

MSP Aviation Command was called to conduct the rescue due to the severity of the hunter’s injuries and the remote location and marshy terrain. From overhead, the crew deployed a state trooper paramedic, who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. The trooper, along with Dorchester County ground rescuers, provided medical care and packaged the hunter for aerial extraction. The hunter, accompanied by the trooper paramedic, was then hoisted 80 feet to the aircraft and was then flown by the crew of Trooper 6 to a trauma center, while receiving advanced medical care en route to the hospital.