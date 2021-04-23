Md. Universities To Require Vaccinations For Students, Employees; Cong. Harris Disappointed

University System of Maryland students, faculty and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination to learn, work, or live on campus. The requirement takes effect with the fall.

USM Chancellor Jay Perman said Friday the decision was made to recognize that Maryland data is showing that 40-percent of new COVID cases involve people under 40 years old. A work group convened by Perman this semester came up with the recommendation.

Salisbury University, in accordance with the USM policy, will require students, staff and educators to be vaccinated. Students and employees have been notified by campus email.

SU also plans to begin a modified COVID-19 testing plan this fall.

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., expressed disappointment after the University System of Maryland mandated that all students, faculty, and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition of returning to campus in the fall.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“As a physician, I have administered many COVID-19 vaccines – and I continue to encourage everyone, especially our most vulnerable, to get vaccinated. However, government mandates to require an individual to have an Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) vaccine flaunt the very federal FDA requirement that EUA products be optional, and that informed consent recognizing the unapproved nature of such products be obtained. Having received significant federal and state government COVID relief funding, I would hope the University System of Maryland took positive steps to boost vaccine confidence to convince students, faculty, and the broader academic community to be voluntarily vaccinated – but coercion is no substitute for informed consent in this case.”

