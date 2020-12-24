Md. Unveils COVID Vaccination Dashboard

Maryland health officials have introduced a COVID-19 vaccination Data Dashboard. It’s a new feature on the state’s coronavirus website that tracks vaccinations by region, age group, gender, race and ethnicity.

Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday that the dashboard allows Marylanders to track the progress of coronavirus vaccination across the state, using data from hospitals that are administering the vaccine and other sources. Figures will also come in from nursing homes and other healthcare providers as more supplies of the vaccine arrive and more Marylanders receive the vaccine.

“Today we have launched an innovative dashboard that will allow Marylanders to track the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state,” Hogan said. “More than 10,000 of our citizens have already been vaccinated, and we look forward to increasing this number exponentially in the coming weeks.”

“The insight we take from this vaccination dashboard and all of our data helps inform everything from operations to outreach and communications,” Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan added. “It is critical to our broader strategic planning and helps us respond appropriately as information continues to develop rapidly.”