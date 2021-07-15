Md. Unveils Outline To Support People With Disabilities

A roadmap for changing lives of Marylanders with disabilities for the better…

Governor Larry Hogan has released the new Maryland State Disabilities Plan, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Disabilities. It’s an outline for coordination of state services and policies and addresses housing, transportation, health care, employment, education, access to technology and emergency preparedness.

“Our state is committed to ensuring all Marylanders living with disabilities have the knowledge and influence to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” Hogan said. “This plan will guide us there, and I want to commend Secretary Beatty and all those involved in preparing this bold and ambitious roadmap.”

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the lives of Marylanders with disabilities,” Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty added. “This plan builds on lessons learned and will improve and enhance our state’s service delivery systems.”

Guiding principles under the plan are self-direction, financial well-being, accessible communication, maximizing resources, and health and wellness.

To read the Maryland State Disabilities Plan, please CLICK HERE