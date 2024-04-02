MD & VA $1-million Winners Monday in Powerball

There was no grand prize winner to Monday night’s Powerball drawing, however there were six Match 5 winners – including two from Maryland and one from Virginia. Match 5 winners are $1-million winners who chose the five Powerball numbers, but not the Powerball or Power Play.

The Powerball numbers Monday night were 19 – 24 – 40 – 42 – 56 – the Powerball was 23 and the Power Play 2x.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is currently $1.09-Billion!